Vientiane hosts jazz festival

VIENTIANE, Laos, 21 February 2020: The contagious coronavirus is not rocking the boat when it comes to a jazz festival in the Lao capital 8 to 9 May.

In a move to offer festival-goers an opportunity to explore Laos, regional tour firm, Asian Trails, has been named official partner of the International Vientiane Jazz Festival 2020.

Laos is one of the few countries in Asia that has kept a Covid-19 clean sheet* giving organisers the confidence to intensify festival promotions including awarding an internationally recognised tour company the rights to sell pre and post-event tours.

Asian Trails Laos will offer a selection of add-on tours for the two-day festival focusing on Vientiane and Luang Prabang.

Now in its sixth year following its launch in 2015, the festival has grown from modest attendance of just 250 to become a full-blown international event attracting 3,000 jazz fans in 2019.

The International Vientiane Jazz Festival initially celebrated the UNESCO International Jazz Day during the last week of April.

Musicians travel halfway around the world and spend a few hours getting over their jet-lag just to enjoy the pleasure of playing to a packed house in Vientiane, a city that was not on the Jazz scene a few years ago.

This year’s event promises to be memorable, bringing together musicians from around the world. They include Matthew Halsall & The Gondwana Orchestra (UK), James Carter Trio (US), Theorem of joy (France), as well groups from nearby ASEAN nations such as Siamese Katz (Thailand) and Instigator afrobeat orchestra (Singapore).

There is no doubt that the sleepy capital of Laos will have a buzz for two nights (8 and 9 May). It will offer a chance for jazz lovers to discover Laos and Vientiane in a completely different way.

Asian Trails Laos has designed special packages (festival tickets, discounted rates and benefits at a selection of hotels) for travellers planning to attend the festival.

Festival tour options

Vientiane Jazz Festival 3 Days – 2 Nights https://www.asiantrails.travel/trail/3-days-jazz-in-the-city/#

Pre tour in Vientiane 3 Days – 2 Nights https://www.asiantrails.travel/trail/3-days-a-laid-back-time-in-vientiane/

Post tour in Luang Prabang 3 Days – 2 Nights https://www.asiantrails.travel/trail/3-days-unmissable-luang-prabang

(*World Health Organisation Situation Report 19 Feb)