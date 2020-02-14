Travel app delivers city tour game

BANGKOK, 14 February 2020: Questo, a travel platform for city games, has partnered with Destination Asia, one of Asia’s leading destination management companies with operations spanning 11 countries.

Destination Asia is the first Asia-based destination management company to join the newly launched Questo platform. The platform assists tour operators to create new revenue streams by offering private, modern tours to their clients, which are available 24/7 and don’t require a tour guide.

Users of the Questo travel mobile app embark on visits to attractions and discover local stories as if they are involved in missions. On each mission, they must solve clues, puzzles, and riddles in order to continue on their journey.

“In Destination Asia we have found the ideal partner to launch our product in Asia. Their local expertise, distribution and exceptional service level will help us reach travellers visiting Asia. This is the first of many partnerships we will launch in the coming months. There is great demand from travel partners who want to use technology to create novel travel experiences“, said Questo Co-founder and CEO Alex Govoreanu.

Destination Asia CEO Monique Arnoux commented: “Questo curate personal, intriguing adventures for individuals or small groups. Our starting point is going to be Bangkok in the heart of Southeast Asia, together with Questo, we will open up a whole new world of local experiences across Asia. We foresee this being a real game-changer for our holiday-makers.”

Questo is currently present in 50 cities including; London, San Francisco, Paris, Amsterdam, Rome, and Berlin. Since its establishment in 1996, the Destination Asia Group has grown to provide client-focused destination management services in 11 destinations including; Thailand, Vietnam, China, Japan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Myanmar, Indonesia, Cambodia, and Laos.

Last year, more than 50,000 people finished a Questo city game while walking more than 200,000 km to discover popular and hidden locations, as well as local stories.

The app offers games created by a growing network of local storytellers and tour operators. They can be purchased in the Questo iOS and Android apps or the Questo website, on TripAdvisor and GetYourGuide, for prices ranging from EUR8 to 20.

Questo recently received the “Most Disruptive Travel Start-up of 2019 in Hospitality” Award from the World Tourism Organisation and is considered one of the Top 25 Hot Travel Startups 2020 according to Phocuswright.