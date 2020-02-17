THAI cuts some regional flights

BANGKOK, 17 February 2020: Thai Airways Internationals had reduced services to South Korea and Singapore from its home base in Bangkok due to a dramatic fall in demand and cancellations caused by the Covid-19 virus scare.

Thai Airways International vice president sales department, Nond Kalinta, said the airline had adjusted flights to match commercial demand. He confirmed the following changes.

Flights reduce on the Bangkok-Seoul-Bangkok route from five to four daily 26 February to 28 March 2020

The airline will cancel flights on the Bangkok-Busan-Bangkok route on 27 February and 5 to 6 March 2020.

Flights on the Bangkok-Singapore-Bangkok route will be cut from five four flights daily from 20 February to 27 March 2020.

Meanwhile, South Korea’s major airlines are suspending some services to Bangkok and Chiang Mai.

Following a travel advisory that recommended Koreans should refrain from travelling to countries that have confirmed cases of the Covid-29 virus, Asiana Airlines suspended flights to Bangkok and Chiang Mai while Jeju Air and Korean Air halted its service from Busan to Bangkok.

The South Korean travel advisory recommended travellers refrain from visiting Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, Macau, Singapore, Thailand and Taiwan.