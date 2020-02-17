Good news for F1 fans

HANOI, 17 February 2020: Organisers of the Formula 1 Vietnam Grand Prix in Hanoi squashed speculation and confirmed the race would go ahead despite concerns over the Covid-19 virus outbreak.

The inaugural race will play out 5 April on a custom-built street circuit in downtown Hanoi.

Rumours that the race would be cancelled escalated after the International Automobile Federation (FIA) and F1 announced the postponement of the F1 Chinese GP in Shanghai, scheduled for 19 April.

However, F1’s managing director, Ross Brawn told Reuters last week there was “no intention to reschedule the Vietnam GP.”

Hanoi Tourism Department and the director-general of Vietnam Grand Prix Co Ltd, Le Ngoc Chi, noted the “organisers of the Hanoi F1 race would have in place comprehensive screening and security measures to ensure the safety of fans and race crews.