Phuket’s fascinating food scene

PHUKET, 21 February 2020: Phuket is the largest island in Thailand and one of the wealthiest in terms of diversity, culture and traditions.

Being a big island means that there are plenty of places to eat and here are a few local food places that we assure you will want to go back again and again (without burning a hole in your pocket).

One Chun Cafe & Restaurant

If you like Thai food, this is a must-try restaurant in Phuket Town. One Chun meaning ‘Monday’ in Thai, this family-friendly restaurant serves an authentic southern Thai cuisine. One Chun is very popular among the locals and tourists due to the delicious Thai food at affordable prices and Instagram-worthy quirky vintage décor.

Tuck into a feast and enjoy popular dishes from pork belly, crab curry, pak miang (Southern Thai vegetable) and sator (spicy sticky beans) and more.

48/1 Dibuk Rd, Tambon Talat Yai, Phuket

1000 to 2200 (Daily)

Picture credit: One Chun ‘s Facebook

Khun Jeed’s Rad Na Restaurant

Rad Na is a Thai-style rice-noodle dish with meat, seafood and vegetables in a gravy-like sauce. Khun Jeed’s Rad Na restaurant is one of Phuket’s long-running Rad Na place on the island. The restaurant is located on Phang Nga Road, in the heart of Phuket Town, which is a few steps away from the vintage On On Hotel.

The restaurant was established over 20 years ago. It is very visible when you walk past it because of its bright yellow exterior and the long queue from outside of the restaurant, especially during lunch hours.

Phangnga Road, Phuket Town

0930 to 2015 pm (Sun to Thu)

Closed on Wednesday

Suay Restaurant

Suay meaning ‘Beautiful’ in Thai. Immerse yourself in this modern Thai cuisine, creatively prepared with the stimulating mix of freshly sourced local and regional ingredients with European cooking techniques. This unique restaurant offers delicious food at affordable prices.

Daily signature dishes Phuket Papillote (baked sea bass with local vegetables and turmeric butter), Grilled lemongrass lamb chops with papaya salad, Phuket Paella and more.

Address: Various locations in Phuket

Visit Website at http://www.suayrestaurant.com/

Rawai Seafood Market

If you are a fan of seafood, then Rawai Seafood Market is the “must visit” place in Phuket. Rawai beach is a scenic beach with small fishing boats used to harvest a selection of seafood. Rawai Seafood Market started as a local fishing village where the locals buy the fresh catch to take home. Over the years, the small market has grown and became famous. You can buy live seafood from the stalls and go across the street to one of the restaurants where the cooks will prepare and serve the items you bought. It is a very busy place but a worth experiencing especially for seafood lovers.

Rawai Pier, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket

1100 to 2100 (Daily)

