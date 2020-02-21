Covid-19 kicks ILTM out of play

LONDON, 21 February 2020: Reed Travel Exhibitions has confirmed that its Singapore based luxury travel event, ILTM Asia Pacific, due to take place this May, will now be postponed until next year.

Blaming the rise in Covid-19 virus cases worldwide and in the venue destination Singapore, the show is now scheduled for 31 May to 3 June 2021.

The show first launched in 2018 is held at Singapore’s Marina Bay Convention and Exhibition Centre and attracts around 550 travel content suppliers.

Earlier, Reed Travel Exhibition cancelled its inaugural IBTM Asia Pacific trade show that was due to take place 6 to 8 April in Singapore. That has now been rescheduled to 13 to 14 April 2021.

In a statement released Thursday, ILTM Events portfolio director Alison Gilmore said: “We have had to respond to the current coronavirus (COVID-19) situation and the ongoing conversations with our customers whose welfare is our number one priority.

“Due to the uncertainty in the region and around the world, with many of our clients facing company travel bans, we have reluctantly taken the decision not to go ahead with this year’s event, which was due to take place from 18 to 21 May 2020.”

Gilmore did not elaborate on refunds for space booked, but it is understood Reed will offer either a refund or rebook customers for the 2021 event.

The remaining events in the global portfolio are unchanged:

· ILTM Latin America, Sao Paulo, 5 – 8 May 2020

· ILTM North America, Riviera Maya, Mexico, 21 – 24 September 2020

· ILTM China, Shanghai, 28 – 30 October 2020

· ILTM Cannes, 7 – 10 December 2020