Crossroads names cluster director

MALÉ, Maldives, 21 February 2020: Crossroads Maldives, a resort developed and operated by S Hotels and Resorts, has announced the appointment of Audra Arul as cluster director of sales and marketing f

She will be responsible for two newly opened hotels: SAii Lagoon Maldives, a Curio Collection by Hilton and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives.

Arul comes to Crossroads Maldives having worked for hotel sales and marketing with hospitality companies such as Accor, Marriott, Hyatt, and most recently, with Banyan Tree Hotels and Resorts.

Audra Arul Cluster DOSM CROSSROADS Maldives

In her new role, she will be responsible for the overall commercial objectives of Crossroads Maldives and the two resorts.

“We are delighted to welcome Audra Arul to Crossroads Maldives family in her new position as cluster director of sales and marketing to lead sales and revenue acceleration,” Crossroads Maldives chief operating officer Thiti Thongbejamas.

Crossroads Maldives is the first and only multi-island integrated resort that will eventually expand into a lifestyle destination comprised of nine islands.

The first two islands opened in late 2019 featuring the 198-key SAii Lagoon Maldives resort, which also marked the debut of Curio Collection by Hilton in South East Asia.

The second island features the 178-key Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, the brand’s first Maldivian outpost.