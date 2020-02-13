Obstacle trail race launches in Phuket

PHUKET, 13 February 2020: Laguna Phuket will host a new sports event, the Singha Obstacle Trail Run presented by Laguna Phuket, Saturday 2 May 2020.

Dubbed “Keng” (meaning “to excel”), the race will be Singha’s very first beach obstacle trail event and mark the beginning of the brewery’s Obstacle Trail Series 2020.

The good news announcement comes at a time when sports events face cancellations in the wake of the Covid-19 virus outbreak, but officials are confident that they can attract a good turnout for the inaugural event and boost travel to southern Thailand’s famous holiday island.

The race will follow a course around Laguna Phuket’s scenic tropical parkland close to Bangtao Beach and partially extend north to neighbouring villages. Passing the resort’s lagoon, beach and following a route on sealed road and dirt trails, participants face challenging purpose-built obstacles.

“With Laguna Phuket recognised as the ‘Best Sports Event Venue in Thailand (2018)’, we are thrilled to add the Singha Obstacle Trail Run to Phuket’s sports calendar,” said Laguna Phuket Group golf and destination sales & marketing, SAVP Paul Wilson. “This exciting new race complements the Laguna Phuket Marathon and Laguna Phuket Triathlon.”

Hotel rates at properties in the resort estate start at THB1,400.

The nationwide Singha Obstacle Trail Series also includes a “Krang” (tough) episode in Ratchaburi Province in September. The series’ finale is “Kla” (brave), scheduled for December in Chiang Rai.

Online registration is now open for all three races. Each race comprises of an 8Km, 15Km and 2Km fun run in the solo category, and 24Km for the team race. Early bird discounts apply until 29 February 2020.