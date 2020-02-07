Go City passes arrive in Bangkok

BANGKOK, 7 February 2020: The multi-attraction pass company

Leisure Pass Group has launched its brand new ‘Go Bangkok’ pass.

This flexible pass offers travellers savings of up to 63%, with free entry to 23 of the city’s most popular attractions and experiences, including the Grand Palace, Emerald Buddha Walking Tour, Damnoen Saduak Floating Market, Chao Phraya River Dinner Cruise, Tuk Tuk Night Tour and Go Bangkok Bicycle Tour.

Travellers only need one digital pass to enter all attractions, paying nothing at the gate and saving up to 63% compared to buying tickets separately.

There are two options for the Go Bangkok pass, each one designed for a different type of travel style.

All-Inclusive

Sightseers who want to tackle as much of the city as possible can opt for a pass priced at USD157 for two days, while the two-day child pass starts at USD134.

Explorer

This pass is designed for travellers who prefer to take their time and explore a few select attractions. Available for three to seven attractions which travellers have the flexibility to either choose before heading out on vacation or decide after they arrive in Bangkok. A three-choice adult pass starts at USD101, and a three-choice child pass starts at USD$85.

Go Bangkok pass is now headed by CEO Jon Owen and has extended Leisure Pass Group footprint in Asia through investing in customer acquisitions.

The Go City passes are owned and operated by Leisure Pass Group which sells 3 million passes annually and claims a 65% global market share. It is available in 24 destinations across five continents and was recently launched in Singapore, Bangkok, Madrid and Rome.