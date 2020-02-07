Easy way to backchat with diners

SINGAPORE, 7 February 2020: Tripadvisor today launched Review Hub, this week, a new interactive portal that allows restaurant owners to view consumer reviews of their business and quickly respond to them all from one convenient dashboard.

The response also applies whenever a review is shared on Tripadvisor, Google, Facebook or other major review sites.

“Few restaurant owners have time to log into each of the various restaurant sites one-by-one to respond to their diners’ reviews, so we’re excited to give them one tool to manage these reviews in less time,” said Tripadvisor senior vice president for restaurants, Bertrand Jelensperger.

Review Hub displays a snapshot of ratings and reviews from multiple platforms and lets owners click through to explore their unique review trends in more depth — so restaurateurs can see what’s working and where they can further improve their customer experience, with a complete range of reviews from multiple sites.

Any management response is automatically posted on the site or app where the review was originally submitted by the diner, making online reputation management easier and less time-consuming.

Review Hub is a subscription-based product available to all restaurant owners, operators and digital marketing teams, and can be subscribed to on a monthly or annual basis, and is now available in all markets where Tripadvisor operates.

Research shows that over 90% of diners say restaurant reviews matter when choosing a place to eat, showing how important it is to pay attention to what customers are saying online.

The IPSOS Mori Study, which polled over 23,000 diners worldwide, also showed that six out of 10 (63%) respondents said they would be more likely to book if the owner responds to the majority of reviews. And when a restaurant owner leaves personalised responses to reviews, over three-quarters (77%) of respondents said they were more likely to book as a result.