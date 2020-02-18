Chiang Rai illuminations head for Singha Park

CHIANG RAI, 18 February 2020: Index Creative Village names Singha Park as the venue for a spectacular light festival scheduled 4 December 2020 to 31 January 2021.

Claiming the Village of Illumination will be Asia’s largest light festival, the company hopes the new venue will capture the attention of international visitors.

Last December, it hosted an illumination show, the first of its kind, at Chiang Rai’s Wat Rong Khun (White Temple).

The new partnership with Singha Park Chiang Rai was announced last week at a press conference to launch promotions for the second edition, what could become an annual calendar event for Chiang Rai during the cool season if successful.

Following the press conference, a preview of the upcoming show was featured at Singha Park at the weekend on the sidelines of the hot-air balloon festival.

The full-scale light festival will take place during Chiang Rai’s tourist season, 4 December 2020 to 31 January 2021, with an estimated 300,000 tourists attending the event over the 59 days.

Last year, ‘Wat Rong Khun Light Festival was much shorter closing before Christmas celebrations and lasting just 30 days. It attracted around 25,000 local and foreigners who paid an entrance fee to watch the elaborate illumination display of the famous temple.

The second edition will move to a 100-rai site in Singha Park’s and focus on 10 landmark spots for a show billed “Village of Illumination” that will use the latest multimedia technology.

Singha Park hosts various events including ‘The Farm Festival on the Hills’, ‘The International Valentine’s Balloon Fiesta’ and numerous running and cycling sports events.

Early-bird tickets are on sale until 31 May 2020 at adult ticket is THB 350 (Adults); THB250 (senior 65 years and older) THB 250 (Children taller than 130 cm)