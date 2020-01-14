Travelport names global COO

LANGLEY, UK, 14 January 2020: Travelport, a technology company serving the global travel industry, welcomed John Elieson as its new chief operating officer on Monday.

Elieson will be based in Travelport’s global headquarters in Langley, Berkshire, UK.

As the chief operating officer, he will have strategic oversight of Travelport’s growth strategy, sales organisation and M&A agenda.

Before coming to Travelport, he was president and CEO of Radixx International, a company that provides technology solutions to the airline industry and was recently acquired by Sabre.

Previously, he spent a 30-year career with Sabre and its former parent company American Airlines, including roles as the leader of global sales for Sabre Airline Solutions and Sabre Travel Network’s leader of Global Accounts and Traveler Experience.

Commenting on John’s appointment, Travelport CEO Greg Webb, said: “John has a consistent history of driving growth and building highly effective teams. He delivered transformational expansion of the Radixx business, and I expect to see a similar impact at Travelport.”