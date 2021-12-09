Sabre and Amex ink partnership

SINGAPORE, 9 December 2021: Sabre Corporation and American Express Global Business Travel (GBT) concluded a long-term, multi-faceted strategic partnership this week.

Under the terms of the newly expanded technology partnership – which takes effect in January 2022 – GBT will increase its commitment with Sabre and make a multi-million dollar, long-term annual investment in joint technology development with Sabre over the next ten years. The partnership between two industry leaders puts the two companies in an ideal position to deliver best-in-class products and services throughout the corporate travel ecosystem and drive meaningful growth to both companies and the travel ecosystem in its entirety.

“While the pandemic has undoubtedly challenged the travel industry, we firmly believe in a robust recovery over time, particularly in corporate travel,” said Sabre president and chief executive officer Sean Menke.

Together, the companies will work to accelerate product innovation and develop a distribution ecosystem that meets the future needs of customers and suppliers. This will include collaborating on corporate travel booking capabilities that enhance value to customers and suppliers, accelerating merchandising and retailing solutions, and enabling efficient and superior customer service.