PTAA promotes travel show

MANILA, 14 January 2020: The Philippine Travel Agencies Association will host the 5th International Travel Trade, Expo 2 to 4 February, a B2B event held at the SMX Convention Center, Mall of Asia in Pasay City.

Friday, PTAA president Ritchie Tuaño announced details at a press conference last Friday according to a Philippines News Agency report.

The trade event will be followed by the 27th Travel Tour Expo, 7 to 9 February, also at the same venue but concentrating on retail sales to travel consumers.

The expo will feature 1,000 booths from more than 400 exhibitors from the travel agency and tourism enterprise industry. The B2C event will offer discounts of up to 70% on cruises, hotels, theme parks, and airline fares.

The organisers said there would be strong continency of destinations keen to promote travel from the Philippines. They will include Australia, Bhutan, Cambodia, China, Czech Republic, Dubai, France, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Israel, Istanbul, Japan, South Korea, Myanmar, North America, Sarajevo, Singapore, Spain, Tanzania, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Vietnam.

The PTAA travel expo is the country’s largest annual expo on travel and tours, expecting more than 100,000 visitors.

(Source: Philippines News Agency)