SITE Thailand wins Rising Star Award

BANGKOK, 29 January 2020: The Thailand Chapter of Society for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE) won the Rising Star Award for 2019 at SITE’s 2020 Global Conference held in Vancouver, Canada earlier this week.

The annual awards honour individual members and chapter organisations that have contributed to the association and the world’s incentive travel industry.

SITE Thailand was established last year during the SITE Global Conference 2019 in Bangkok with 22 members. Its membership has since grown to 30, comprising destination management companies, hotels, event planners and trade associations.

The Rising Star Award recognises SITE Thailand’s steady membership growth, varied activities, strong support for SITE’s Young Leaders Program, defined leadership structure, timely submission of reports during the qualifying period and overall resilience and performance.

Thailand’s other winner at the conference was Max Boontawee Jantasuwan, founding CEO of Events Travel Asia in Bangkok, and SITE Thailand Chapter president.

He won the Kevin Forde Spirit Award 2019, which is given each year to the individual who best exemplifies the generosity of time and energy that Kevin Forde had for fellow incentive travel professionals and volunteerism.

SITE established in 1973 has 2,500 members in 90 countries and 29 Chapters with three in Asia; India, China and Thailand.

(Source: TCEB)