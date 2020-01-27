Sabre snatches up OYO account

SINGAPORE, 25 January 2020: Sabre Corporation has signed a strategic long-term global partnership with OYO Hotels & Homes.

With this partnership, OYO will be connected to almost 900,000 travel agents globally, through the GDS connectivity solution powered by Sabre Hospitality Solutions’ SynXis platform.

Sabre says it will help OYO generate bookings and open up additional revenue opportunities for its asset owners worldwide.

OYO Hotels & Homes global chief strategy officer, Maninder Gulati said: “Asset owners are the backbone of our business at OYO, and this partnership will help owners generate additional demand for the properties and broaden their reach.”

Under this agreement, OYO Hotels & Homes will be connected to Global Distribution Systems (GDS), including Sabre, and in addition to linking the chain’s portfolio to numerous distribution channels.

“We are enabling a new distribution model for OYO and increasing their exposure to global markets… It supports travel agents to cater to the ever-changing needs of their customers,” said Sabre Hospitality Solutions managing director and chief commercial officer, EMEA & APAC Frank Trampert.