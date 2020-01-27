Airlines increase virus measures

BANGKOK, 27 January 2020: As the novel coronavirus spreads worldwide, airlines are announcing measures to protect passengers, and some have suspended services to major cities in China identified as high risk.

Thai Airways International said that after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus that causes pneumonia, it implemented measures based on directives issued by Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health and the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), to boost passenger confidence.

THAI confirmed it is screening passenger and implementing measures to protect passengers during flights by disinfecting and thoroughly cleaning aircraft interiors between flights.

Measures have also been adopted in its inflight catering kitchens to reduce the risk as well as taking precautionary measures to ensure employees are not at risk of infection.

Employees on duty must take heed of personal hygiene, such as wearing protective masks and gloves and pay attention to passenger symptoms during boarding aircraft.

The Ministry of Public Health issued strict measures recommended by civil aviation authorities and the WHO for all Thai airlines to adopt.