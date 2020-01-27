Sarawak promotes festivals

KUCHING, 27 January 2020: Sarawak Tourism Board is promoting two festivals in its postings to travel agents this week.

STB’s latest trade newsletter emailed to tour operators focused on the Borneo Music and the Danu Lake festivals.

The inaugural Borneo Music Festival Live 2020 will be hosted 10 to 11 April at the Sarawak Cultural Village near Kuching city.

In the newsletter, STB promises visitors they will “experience a whole new level of music performances led by a cast of famous musicians”.

A brand new addition to Sarawak calendar, the festival will be held at the Sarawak Culture Village on Damai beach. It will bring in renowned artists from all around the world to play different music genres in an outdoor setting. The venue will also host an all-day bazaar.

For more information on ticket admission, visit the official Facebook page on https://www.facebook.com/BMFL2020/.

Danu Lake Festival 2020 will be hosted at Tasik Danu Lake in Serian from 3 to 5 April 2020.

The festival started in 2018 to promote the beauty of the lake and enhance the economy of the local community in Serian.

Activities include kayaking, tug of war, duck catching, food fairs, exhibitions, beauty pageant at the Pentas Rakyat (People’s Stage).

Serian is around 64 km from the state capital of Kuching.

For more information, visit the official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Pesta-Tasik-Danu-Serian-176613146337554

The state’s flagship event remains the annual Rainforest World Music Festival, 10 to 12 July 2020, a three-day music festival celebrating world music. In the daytime, RWMF presents music workshops, cultural displays, craft displays, food stalls, while main-stage concerts unfold in the evening with crowds of close to 6,000 a day.