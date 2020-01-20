Nok suspends Indian service

BANGKOK, 20 January 2020: Thailand’s Nok Air announced it is suspending a twice-weekly service to Guwahati effective today

The airline in an alert released last week said the service would resume 12 April 2020.

Expressing regrets the airline said it was offering full refunds to passengers booked on services to Guwahati in northeast India for the period stated.

Details of the new flight scheduled will be released by the airline on social media. News of the cancellation first appeared at the weekend on the Sentinel Assam online news service.

Nok Air started the service 22 September 22, 2019, with fares starting at USD98.5 and mainly targeting holiday travellers from the Indian state.

The flight from Bangkok to Guwahati operated on Wednesday and Saturday departing Don Mueang International airport at 2330.

Guwahati is a sprawling city beside the Brahmaputra River in the northeast Indian state of Assam. It’s known for holy sites like the hilltop Kamakhya Temple.

Late last year the airline’s management reported it would not launch any new international routes in 2020 and said it hoped to halve losses accumulated up to the end of the 2019 fiscal year to THB1.4 billion by the end of 2020.

Meanwhile, in an airline alert filed with the Stock Exchange of Thailand, 16 January, the airline confirmed the appointment of Raj Tanta-Nanta as the new deputy chief executive officer.

He most recently held the post of president for the real estate, architectural design and construction management firm, DTGO. Prior to that, he worked for Thai Airways International as vice president for investor relations.

Wutthiphum Jurangkool continues to serve as the airline’s chief executive officer and acting chief financial officer. The Jurangkool family has a controlling 67.4% stake in the airline while Thai Airways International still holds a 15.9% stake with the remainder held by small shareholders of 1% or less.