Need cash for a dream venture?

MUMBAI, 31 January 2020: Booking.com, announced the opening of applications, Thursday, for its 2020 Booking Booster programme to support solutions in sustainable travel with cash prizes.

Following on the success of the previous three years, the fourth edition will focus exclusively on sustainable accommodation.

The 2020 Booking Booster will bring startups, social enterprises, non-profit organisations and accommodation providers together to explore solutions to become more sustainable.

Through the 2020 programme, participants with innovative products and services, including accommodation, will have the opportunity to secure grants from the company’s EUR2.6 million fund.

The accommodation focus for the 2020 Booking Booster programme is underpinned by Booking.com research, which shows that 82% of Booking.com’s accommodation partners want to collaborate on sustainability* and that 87% of global travellers think it’s important to consider sustainable properties when traveling**.

The programme consists of two complementary 10-day modules exclusively focussed on sustainable accommodation: one in May for organisations with innovative products and services to help them become more sustainable and one in September for accommodation providers, including startups. Participants from both sessions will present live on stage at the Booking Booster finale in September to secure scaling grants from the company’s EUR2.6 Million fund.

Both sessions of the 2020 Booking Booster programme will consist of a series of hands-on workshops and mentoring sessions to help the participants scale their impact. Participants are paired with the very best mentors from Booking.com to provide guidance and support on specific topics.

For more information, visit the Booking Booster website. Applications opened 28 January 2020.

*Booking.com Partner Perspectives Survey, conducted in August 2018 with 4,250 partners globally.

**Research commissioned by Booking.com and independently conducted among a sample of adults who have taken a trip in the last 12 months and plan to take a trip in the next 12 months.