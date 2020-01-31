Cebu Pacific eases refund rule

MANILA, 31 January 2020: All Cebu Pacific flights, including those between the Philippines and China, Hong Kong and Macau are operating as scheduled the airline confirmed in a travel advisory update this week.

But the airline is allowing passengers to reschedule bookings or obtain a refund without charging fees if they decide not to travel to China at this time.

The offer is open to passengers booked on flights between the Philippines and Shanghai, Guangzhou (Canton), Beijing, Shenzhen, Xiamen, Hong Kong and Macau until 29 February. They must have booked on or before 24 January to be eligible.

The options open at no cost to the passenger are:

Rebook flights (new flight date within 30 days of original travel date);

refund tickets in full or store the value of the ticket in a Travel Fund for future use;

Passengers may choose any one of these options through the Manage Booking portal in the Cebu Pacific website.

Those who booked their flights through online travel websites or travel agencies and are seeking a full refund must coordinate with the travel agency where the flight was booked and purchased.

For any other queries or concerns, passengers can message the official Cebu Pacific Air accounts via Facebook or Twitter.