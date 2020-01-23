Lufthansa taps Google Cloud

BANGKOK, 23 January 2020: Lufthansa Group has chosen Google Cloud as a strategic partner to improve its operational performance and minimise irregularities that impact on passengers.

The aim is to build a platform that will suggest scenarios to return to a stable flight plan in the event of irregularity so passengers still arrive at their destinations as punctually and comfortably as possible.

This will be done by merging data from various processes that are relevant for stable operations such as aircraft replacement and maintenance as well as crew scheduling).

In the future, it will be possible to offer faster rebooking possibilities across all four hubs for Lufthansa Group passengers thanks to systems based on artificial intelligence.

“Through this collaboration, we have a significant opportunity to revolutionise the future of airline operations,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO for Google Cloud. “We’re bringing the best of Lufthansa Group and Google Cloud together to solve airlines’ biggest challenges and positively impact the travel experience of the more than 145 million passengers that fly annually with them.”

A joint team of operations experts, developers and engineers from the Lufthansa Group and software engineers from Google Cloud will be developing and testing the platform. The test launch will take place in Zurich with SWISS.