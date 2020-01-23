Fly Meet Shop campaign takes off

PHNOM PENH, 23 January 2020: Central Department Store Limited Group plays a pivotal role in a new campaign “Fly, Meet, Shop” to boost corporate travel and meeting from Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar and Vietnam (CLMV).

Central Department Store joined campaign partners Bangkok Airways and the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau for the official launch that took place this week at Sofitel Phnom Penh Phokeethra, Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Building on the success of “Fly and Meet Double Bonus” and “Fly and Meet Double Bonus-Redefined” campaigns launched in 2018 and 2019 Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau, Bangkok Airways Central Department Store have extended the campaign for the third year running with new benefits that will provide shopping privileges for corporate travellers.

Under a new branding “Fly, Meet, Shop”, the campaign offers added shopping privileges for corporate meetings and incentive groups from the four countries.

Last year, 44 meeting and Incentive groups (10,542 participants) visited Thailand from the CLMV market up from 19 groups in 2018.

Based on the strong growth, TCEB and Bangkok Airways have teamed up with Central Department Store to elevate the campaign with the inclusion of shopping privileges at Central in various locations.

The CLMV market is expected to maintain high economic growth of 6 to 7%, and Thailand has now developed 115 new MICE products, activities and attraction under “Seven Magnificent MICE Themes” in five MICE cities and adjacent provinces.

The “Fly, Meet, Shop” campaign for CLMV market will rely on Bangkok Airways to provide air connections with various flight options from Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar and Vietnam to Thailand that can provide flexibility and convenience for corporate travellers.

Central Department Store Limited, vice president tourism marketing, Tippamas Kaysee said “Central Department Store is honoured to be a part of this marketing initiative. The focus is on CLMV countries as CDS has seen spending growth and traffic from this particular region to our stores. In 2019, Cambodia was the top market among the rest registering 10% growth in spending compared to 2018.”

The 2020 “Fly, Meet, Shop’ campaign will provide financial support, fast-track immigration service at Suvarnabhumi airport, cultural performances, 10% discount on Bangkok Airways’ in-flight shopping, one free ticket for every 30 tickets purchased, pre-assign group seating, priority boarding, priority baggage tagging and 10 kg extra baggage allowance.

For shopping privileges, CDS provides Central E-Cash coupon and welcome gift.

To qualify, each group must comprise of at least 30 delegates, fly to Thailand on Bangkok Airways, stay for at least two nights, or hold an event at a venue recognised by the Thailand MICE Venue Standard (TMVS) or a registered hotel.