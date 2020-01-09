Emirates’ early bird fares

BANGKOK, 9 January 2020: Emirates is inviting travellers to take advantage of special early-bird discounts and plan unforgettable holidays in the new year. If New Year’s resolutions include travelling the world and expanding horizons, travel buffs will find them easy to keep with this special promotion.

The special fares apply to travel from Bangkok or Phuket to popular destinations across Emirates’ extensive global network, including Dubai, London, Paris, Munich, Moscow, Istanbul, Boston, New York, and is valid for travel in both Economy and Business Class. Hurry and book as the early bird return fares are available from today and until 28 January only and are valid for outbound travel from 16 January until 30 September 2020.

Book now and save. Get the lowest possible fares on your selected dates of travel. Whether you are exploring the Middle East, savouring the beauty of Europe or visiting the East Coast of the United States, Emirates will ensure that your journey is a smooth and seamless one.

Sample destinations and fares.

Destinations Economy Class from Business Class from Dubai THB 15,055 THB 49,785 London THB 20,050 THB 88,790 Paris THB 18,680 THB 78,510 Munich THB 19,220 THB 99,770 Moscow THB 16,645 THB 88,195 Istanbul THB 16,645 THB 81,215 Boston THB 35,605 THB 135,605 New York THB 29,605 THB 126,105

Airfares are inclusive of airport taxes and surcharge. Fares may vary slightly depending on exchange rate fluctuations. Terms and conditions apply.

To book flight tickets, please visit www.emirates.com/th or visit your preferred travel agent.Customers in all classes can enjoy up to 4,500 channels of on-demand entertainment on ice with 600 movies, over 200 hours of TV, and thousands of music tracks every month. The aircraft is also equipped with Wi-Fi and Live TV across all classes.

With five daily flights from Bangkok and one daily flight from Phuket to Dubai, passengers in Thailand will be able to choose from a selection of flight timings that complement their connecting flights to other destinations from Emirates’ hub in Dubai. Alternatively, passengers can also opt to experience amazing Dubai with a short stopover filled with world-class shopping, dining, adventures or heritage and culture to delight all ages.

While in Dubai, take advantage of My Emirates Pass and see the city more for less. My Emirates Pass is a fantastic offer that turns an Emirates boarding pass into an exclusive membership card allowing customers to avail special benefits and discounts of up to 50% off in over 500 retail outlets and leisure destinations across the UAE. The airline’s signature pass enables Emirates passengers flying to and through Dubai until 31 March to see more for less during their stopover or holiday. Customers can show their Emirates boarding pass and a valid form of identification at any of the participating outlets*.

In addition to various attractions, visitors travelling to Dubai from now and until 1 February can take advantage of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) 2020. The highly anticipated festival offers customers extraordinary discounts and rewards in various shopping outlets, including unbeatable deals on fashion, jewellery, electronic items and much more. For Emirates’ Economy Class passengers travelling from Thailand to Dubai during DSF, Emirates is providing additional 10kgs of baggage allowance on their return journey. The offer is valid on return Economy Class tickets purchased during the special promotion and is applicable for travel to Thailand from now and until 5 February.

Passengers flying from Bangkok to Dubai can experience the ultimate way to travel aboard on the A380 and continue their journey on the iconic aircraft to other destinations in its network. Passengers from Phuket can also experience travelling on the double-decker aircraft when connecting from Dubai, depending on the destination of choice. Emirates also offers daily services to Hong Kong and Phnom Penh from Bangkok.

On the A380, Business Class passengers can enjoy flat-bed seats, 23” HD LCD screens and access to the Onboard Lounge, where you can enjoy socializing and making new friends over cocktails and canapés. Economy Class passengers can enjoy extra legroom and custom lighting, whilst passengers across all cabins can make use of the aircraft’s Wi-Fi and Emirates’ award-winning inflight entertainment system, ice, with up to 4,500 channels of on-demand movies, games and entertainment that will keep passengers entertained throughout the entire journey.

Whether travelling for business or pleasure, Business Class customers departing from Bangkok can avail of complimentary chauffeur-drive service to and from the airport and can begin their journey with a visit to the Emirates lounge at Suvarnabhumi International Airport where relaxing, dining or catching up on work before your flight is possible.

What’s even better is that Skywards members have the option to reduce their fare further by paying using the cash plus miles option, wherein a portion of the fare will be paid for by simply redeeming miles, and the remainder is to be paid in cash.

Emirates connects travellers to 159 destinations in 85 countries and territories, including its newest destination, Mexico City via Barcelona. The airline operates 35 weekly flights from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport, and daily flights from Phuket, to Dubai International Airport using a mix of B777 and A380 aircraft.

(Source: Emirates)