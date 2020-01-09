Absolute names Vietnam area GM

BANGKOK, 9 January 2020: Absolute Hotel Services has named Wayne Woods as area general manager for Vietnam.

Australian national, Wayne Woods, joined Absolute Hotel Services in 2017 as general manager of Eastin Grand Hotel Saigon.

He started his hospitality career as director of revenue management at Marriott International Dubai in 2002. He has also worked for Rydges Hotels & Resorts in Australia.

“We are delighted to promote Woods to his new role,” said senior vice president of operations Asia, Frank Clovyn, who noted that Woods would continue in his general manager role at Eastin Grand Hotel Saigon.

Absolute Hotel Services is the exclusive operator of the Travelodge brand in Thailand through Travelodge Thailand and the Vienna House brand in Asia through Vienna House Asia.

Headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand with regional offices in Vietnam, Indonesia, Hong Kong, India and Europe it manages brands such as U Hotels & Resorts, Eastin Grand Hotels & Resorts, Eastin Hotels, Resorts & Residences and Eastin Easy.

AHS is also an affiliate company of U City Public Company Limited, one of Thailand’s largest public listed companies involved in real estate development.