TAT promotes Udon Thani’s pink lilies

BANGKOK, 8 January 2020: The Tourism Authority of Thailand is inviting local Thai and international tourists to experience the “amazing” sight of the ‘Pink Water Lilies Lake’ at Nong Han Kumphawapi, a freshwater lake in Thailand’s Northeastern province of Udon Thani.

The lake covers an area of 22,500 rai (36 sq km) mostly in Kumphawapi district and parts of Prachaksinlapakhomand Ku Kaeo districts. It provides fresh water for agriculture and local consumption for Thais living around the lake and is considered one of Thailand’s most important wetlands.

The perfect time to see the flowers in full bloom is each morning from 0600 to 1100. Tourists can hire boats to explore the lake and photograph the pink water lilies up close.

Udon Thani is a provincial capital in northeast Thailand around 80 km south of the Mekong River that marks the border with Laos.

It is best known for Wat Phothisomphon a Buddhist temple complex from the 1800s, with a 21st-century pagoda.

In Udon Thani Park, Nong Prachak Lake with its garden island is famous for its annual pink lily blossom season, while the Udon Sunshine Orchid Farm grows a breed of orchids known for their fragrance. East of the city is Ban Chiang, an archaeological site with Bronze Age farming and burial artefacts.

(Source: TAT)