Samui shackled by airport policy

SAMUI, 20 December 2020: Bangkok Airways’ firm hand on the island’s airlift capacity remains the core issue for the island’s tourism and hospitality sectors according to the new C9 Hotelworks Samui Hotel Market Update 2019.

Restrictions on airlift as a result of the destination relying on a private airport that is virtually served by a just one carrier trim tourist arrivals and ensures lower numbers from mainland China.

C9 Hotelworks that compiles the report says Bangkok Airways continues to “talk a tight rope on terms of a weighted reliance of revenue from the lucrative Bangkok Samui route and lower numbers from Mainland China.”

In an introduction, the report’s author Bill Barnett, a high respected consultant based in Phuket ponders: “What is the gamechanger for the market remains unclear?

“While talk has been about an 18-kilometre bridge from the Don Sak on the mainland to the island, the reality is it still takes over an hour to get from Don Sak to Surat Thani airport.”

Certain luxury properties and boutique hotels continue to see reasonable levels of trading while the wider- hotel market remains stressed.

For many, the question for Samui remains to stay small and niche or wait for a change to the island’s infrastructure, specifically the airport and the need to liberalise airline access.

To download the full report:

https://www.c9hotelworks.com/news/-c9-hotelworks-releases-samui-report.php