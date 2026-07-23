PAL orders nine more Airbus A350-1000s

FARNBOROUGH, UK, 24 July 2026: Philippine Airlines (PAL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for nine A350-1000 widebody aircraft.

The agreement was announced during the Farnborough Air Show by Lucio C. Tan III, President and Chief Operating Officer of PAL Holdings, Inc., Richard Nuttall, President of Philippine Airlines, together with Lars Wagner, CEO of the Commercial Aircraft business at Airbus and Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, EVP Sales of the Airbus Commercial Aircraft business.

Rendering of Philippine Airlines A350-1000 © Airbus.

Once finalised, the new contract will double the airline’s total orders for the A350-1000 to 18 aircraft, of which the first two have been delivered this year. Designated as the carrier’s new flagship, the A350-1000 will enable PAL to develop its long-haul network further, primarily linking Manila with destinations in North America. These include non-stop services in both directions linking Manila with cities on the East Coast of the US and Canada.

PAL has specified a three-class configuration for its A350-1000 fleet, accommodating 382 passengers. The layout includes 42 suites in Business Class with privacy doors and fully flat beds, 24 seats in a spacious separate Premium Economy cabin and 316 seats in Economy Class. All cabins feature the latest in-flight entertainment systems and connectivity.

Philippine Airlines operates various Airbus types on its full-service network. In addition to the A350, PAL flies A330-300s to the Middle East, Australia and various points in Asia. The carrier also operates a fleet of A320 and A321 single-aisle aircraft on domestic and regional services.

At the end of June 2026, the A350 Family had won 1,595 firm orders from 68 customers worldwide, making it one of the most successful widebody aircraft ever.

(Source: Airbus)