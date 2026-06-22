Marriott names market VP Vietnam

SINGAPORE, 23 June 2026: Marriott International has appointed Sander Looijen as its new Market Vice President for Vietnam, effective 22 June.

Photo credit: Marriott. Sander Looijen, Market Vice President for Vietnam.

He will oversee the company’s hotel operations and rapid expansion in this key Asian market. A hospitality expert with 25 years of experience. He will oversee a growing portfolio of 32 hotels & resorts across Vietnam.

Across Asia-Pacific, he has led four hotel projects as a general manager and served a spell as area director of operations for South Korea.

Most recently, he was Marriott’s Area General Manager for Bali, overseeing a portfolio of 22 hotels and resorts in this popular Indonesian island and leading the opening of eight new properties.

Now, as Market Vice President for Vietnam, he will oversee a portfolio of 32 hotels and resorts across the country, comprising 9,900 keys and spanning 11 brands. With more than 50 new projects in the pipeline, Vietnam is one of Marriott’s fastest-growing markets worldwide. Looijen will be based at Marriott International’s Vietnam office in Ho Chi Minh City.

(Source: Marriott)