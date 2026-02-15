Thomas Cook and SOTC present Bhutan charters

MUMBAI, 16 February 2026: Thomas Cook (India) Limited, a leading multi-channel travel services company, and its group company, SOTC Travel, have announced their Summer 2026 charter flights to Bhutan from Bengaluru and Ahmedabad.

It gives travellers direct, seamless connectivity to the Himalayan kingdom during India’s peak holiday season.

Photo credit Bhutan Travel.

Building on the strong success of the last two years, Thomas Cook India & SOTC’s 2026 charter programme offers a range of air charter-inclusive tour products to deliver value for Indian consumers across key markets of South and West India.

Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel are the only travel service providers in India operating charter flights to Bhutan from Bengaluru, offering non-stop access for travellers from South India.

To maximise travel options during the key Indian summer vacation season, multiple departures have been scheduled: from Bengaluru on 24 April and 1, 8 and 15 May 2026, and from Ahmedabad on 3, 10 and 17 May 2026.

The charter flights establish a direct air connection from Bengaluru and Ahmedabad to Bhutan, addressing a long-standing market gap and reinforcing Thomas Cook India and SOTC’s leadership in driving innovation within India’s travel sector.

The travel route to Bhutan currently involves multi-leg journeys via metro hubs such as Delhi or Kolkata, which entail layovers and the inconvenience of multiple flights, airport/terminal transfers and several check-ins. The charter flights significantly simplify the journey, offering travellers a more seamless, time-efficient and comfortable travel experience.

Thomas Cook & SOTC’s Summer 2026 Charters enable travellers to select holidays aligned with their preferences and budgets, in the following price categories: Budget, Standard, Value, Extravaganza, and Premium.

In addition to all-inclusive, escorted group tours from Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, customers can opt for customised itineraries tailored to their preferences. Pricing has been structured to enhance affordability, with a Special Saver Programme starting at ₹76,000 per person* for a seven-day, six-night itinerary from Bengaluru and ₹79,000 per person* from Ahmedabad.

Bhutan continues to captivate Indian travellers, renowned as one of the world’s happiest nations, celebrated for its natural beauty and warm people. From breathtaking Himalayan vistas and vibrant prayer-flag-lined valleys to historic monasteries perched along cliffs, scenic river valleys and charming towns, the destination offers an immersive experience enriched by warm local hospitality and deeply rooted traditions. Further enriching the offering this year, Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel’s portfolio includes Gangtey, one of Bhutan’s most scenic valleys, known for its monasteries, wetlands and pristine natural beauty, adding depth to the overall Bhutan experience.

Thomas Cook (India) Limited, President & Country Head – Holidays, MICE, Visa, Rajeev Kale said: “ We are proud to be the only travel service providers in India operating charter flights to Bhutan from Bengaluru, strengthening direct access for customers across South India. For Summer 2026, we have enhanced our offering with multiple departures, an attractively priced Special Saver Programme and the inclusion of Gangtey.

SOTC Travel Limited, President & Country Head Holidays and Corporate Tours, SD Nandakumar added: “By combining direct charter connectivity, thoughtfully crafted itineraries, regional cuisine preferences and our experienced tour managers, we are focused on delivering exceptional value and a differentiated holiday experience to our customers.”

(Source: Thomas Cook India)