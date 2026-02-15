Hong Kong rejoins Skål International Asia

HONG KONG, 16 February 2026: Against the celebratory backdrop of its 75th anniversary gala at the Cordis Hong Kong, Skål International Hong Kong marked a defining moment in its history by formally signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to rejoin the Skål International Asia Area.

It was a move that blended heritage with strategy and ceremony with clear commercial intent.

For Jason Kelly (front left), the agreement is about turning goodwill into action. Also with HK Skålleagues is Vinzenz Rosa de Pauli, President of Skål Macau (back row left), the host of this year’s Skål Asia Congress, 11 to 14 June 2026.

The MoU was signed by Skål International East Asia Vice President Brian Harris and Skål International Hong Kong President Jason Kelly, in the presence of senior leaders from across the travel and hospitality sector. The agreement restores Hong Kong’s formal alignment with the Asia Area Committee and establishes a practical framework for regional collaboration, coordinated programmes and shared priorities across borders.

The timing was both symbolic and smart. In today’s travel economy, strong networks consistently outperform isolated excellence. Re-entering the Skål Asia platform gives members wider market access, closer institutional cooperation and a more efficient channel for professional exchange across one of the world’s most dynamic tourism regions.

“This signing represents both a homecoming and a springboard,” said Harris. “Skål International Hong Kong has long been one of the great standard-bearers of our organisation in Asia. Its return strengthens regional cohesion and positions both the club and the wider network for more integrated growth and meaningful professional exchange.”

“Rejoining the Skål International Asia Area through this MoU is both a return to our regional family and a clear commitment to delivery,” he said. “We were delighted to welcome Vinzenz Rosa de Pauli, President of Skål Macau, to the signing, a fitting reflection of the partnerships that Skål Asia can foster. With the upcoming Skål Asia Congress in Macau, we have an immediate platform to connect Hong Kong, Macau and the wider region, and to advance practical Greater Bay Area tourism initiatives through the trusted Skål framework.”

Founded in 1949, Skål International Hong Kong has long held a respected place within the global Skål community. The anniversary programme was designed not only to honour that legacy, but to position the club firmly for its next chapter, one defined by stronger regional integration, deeper knowledge exchange, and enhanced member value.

With the MoU now in place, Skål International Hong Kong and Skål International Asia leadership will move forward with joint initiatives spanning industry forums, membership development and sustainability-focused tourism programmes. This cooperation aims to deliver lasting value to the professional community they serve.

About Skål International Hong Kong

Skål International Hong Kong is part of the global Skål network, an international association of travel and tourism executives dedicated to promoting trust, friendship and responsible industry growth. Established in 1950, the club connects senior leaders across hospitality, aviation, travel services and destination management.

About Skål International Asia

The Skål International Asia Area Committee supports and coordinates Skål clubs across the region, advancing collaboration, professional development and regional initiatives that strengthen the Asia-Pacific travel and tourism ecosystem.

(Source: Andrew J Wood)