Thailand tops international hotel check-ins

BANGKOK, 13 February 2026: Hotels in Thailand recorded a further increase in the share of international arrivals in 2025, despite a year shaped by geopolitical and economic headwinds, according to new data from SiteMinder, a leading guest acquisition and revenue platform.

Despite the Tourism Authority of Thailand reporting an overall decline in foreign tourist arrivals last year, data from SiteMinder’s Hotel Booking Trends showed that international guests accounted for 77% of total hotel reservations nationwide, up 1.14 percentage points year-on-year and the highest proportion recorded globally.

Photo credit: SiteMinder. Country Manager for Thailand, Supakrit Phansomboon.

By comparison, international bookings accounted for 49% of hotel reservations in Malaysia and 51% in Indonesia, while major European markets recorded shares of 59% in Spain, 67% in Italy, and 53% in France.

Longer visits accompanied the growing share of international check-ins. Thailand hosted the longest-staying hotel guests in the Asia-Pacific region, with bookings of two nights or more rising to 35%, up from 29% in 2024. This supported firmer room pricing across the hotel sector: despite mixed travel sentiment across key source markets, hotels recorded a 3% increase in the average daily rate (ADR), reaching THB4,984.

Performance, however, varied by month. December, traditionally the peak travel period, was the most lucrative month for Thai hotels, with room rates rising 4% year-on-year to THB 6,169, supported by strong regional travel linked to the 2025 SEA Games and the 10th anniversary of the Wonderfruit Festival. January recorded the sharpest increase, with rates climbing 21% to THB6,101, in line with a year-on-year rise in international arrivals in the same month, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

By contrast, September saw the steepest decline, as contraction in key source markets weighed on demand, pushing rates down 4.26% to an average of THB3,911.

“Despite national developments and softer inbound demand overall in 2025, our data shows that Thailand’s hotel sector remains resilient and international in character,” says SiteMinder’s Country Manager for Thailand, Supakrit Phansomboon. “The rise in average daily rates reflects how effectively hoteliers have adapted to changing conditions, working hard to sustain revenue amid market fluctuations. For a sector deeply attuned to international demand, what is now important is speed-to-market: using timely intelligence to identify demand-driving events and the source markets gaining momentum and translating these insights into sound revenue decisions. This will be critical as the country enters another year of intensified tourism efforts.”

India-based Goibibo and MakeMyTrip climbed one place to seventh, reflecting continued growth in arrivals from India, Thailand’s third-largest source market, which increased by 16% year-on-year. A late-year uptick in demand from China also helped DidaTravel, the country’s largest B2B bed bank, regain its position among Thailand’s top 12 booking sources. Agoda retained its strong position, supported by sustained demand from regional travellers, who continued to regard Thailand as a competitive and accessible destination.

About SiteMinder’s Hotel Booking Trends

The annual SiteMinder Hotel Booking Trends is the most authoritative analysis of hotel bookings across 20 of the world’s most established destinations. It is powered by SiteMinder’s platform, which serves more than 50,000 hotels, generating over 250 million room nights and over USD55 billion in revenue for its hotel customers each year. The report is available here.

(Source: SiteMinder)