AirAsia X plants flag in Bahrain

MANAMA, Bahrain, 13 February 2026: AirAsia X marked a significant milestone in its international growth journey as it advances its medium-haul expansion beyond Asia, positioning Bahrain as a key strategic hub to strengthen connectivity between Asia, the Middle East, Europe and Australia.

This follows the Letter of Intent signed on 3 November 2025 between Capital A and Bahrain’s Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications to develop Bahrain as AAX’s Middle East hub.

Photo credit: AirAsia X. Manama, Bahrain. AAX’s new hub strategy.

This development reflects AAX’s broader ambition to build a more globally connected long-haul network, anchored by strategic hubs beyond Southeast Asia.

Bahrain’s strategic location and robust aviation make it central to AAX’s plans to facilitate greater flows of travellers, trade and tourism across regions.

AirAsia X Group CEO Bo Lingam said: “This milestone reflects the broader transformation of AAX into a truly globally connected airline. We navigated one of the most challenging periods in aviation history and emerged from the pandemic stronger and more focused. Now, we are rebuilding with discipline – growing our order book, strengthening our balance sheet and laying the foundations for sustainable long-term growth. Bahrain fits squarely into our long-term network blueprint to link Asia to the world. Our focus remains on disciplined fleet expansion, strengthening core hubs, driving ancillary and digital growth, and ensuring every new market strengthens the overall network. That is how we create sustainable value for the group of airlines while continuing to democratise long-haul travel.”

Capital A CEO and Advisor to AAX, Tony Fernandes, said: “This is a defining step in the next phase of AAX’s growth. Bahrain, as our strategic hub, enables us to connect Asia, the Middle East, and Europe more effectively and to create a scalable platform for future growth.

Beyond the airline, this partnership strengthens the broader aviation ecosystem, enabling Capital A businesses such as cargo and MRO services to scale alongside AAX. Looking ahead, we will deepen partnerships with airports, tourism authorities and industry stakeholders to unlock new demand corridors. We are building a growth engine that balances connectivity, commercial performance and operational resilience, while staying true to our value proposition of affordable long-haul travel.”

Bahrain’s Minister of Finance and National Economy, HE Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, noted: “This agreement with AirAsia X is a strategic decision that reflects Bahrain’s strength as an economic partner, and its role as a centre for regional and global connectivity. The investment will reinforce Bahrain’s position as a key gateway linking Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Europe, while delivering tangible economic benefits. It will create direct employment across aviation operations and generate wider opportunities across tourism, logistics, hospitality, and related services. Just as importantly, it will support skills development and long-term career pathways for Bahrainis in a global industry that continues to evolve and grow. We are proud to welcome AirAsia X as a member of TeamBahrain.”

(Source: AirAsia X)