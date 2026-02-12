Norse concludes delivery of leased aircraft to IndiGo

SINGAPORE, 13 February 2026: Norse Atlantic confirms the completion of its transition to a more resilient and balanced business model by combining long-term ACMI* charter operations with a high-grade route network of city pairs.

The ACMI milestone was marked by the delivery of the sixth and final Boeing 787-9 aircraft under a long-term ACMI agreement with IndiGo, India’s largest low-cost airline. The aircraft was delivered as planned on 29 January and is already in commercial operation.

Photo credit: Norse Atlantic.

With that delivery, 50% of Norse’s Boeing 787 fleet is secured under long-term commercial contracts, providing stable, predictable cash flow with no exposure to fuel price volatility or short-term demand swings. This significantly reduces Norse’s overall risk profile at a time when the long-haul market is exposed to uneven demand and fuel price fluctuations.

“Completing this transition materially strengthens Norse’s financial and strategic position,” said Norse Atlantic CEO Eivind Roald. “Long-term ACMI operations provide predictable revenues and shield the company from fuel price risk and ongoing market volatility, while our own network allows us to capture upside in selected long-haul leisure markets. This balanced model gives Norse greater stability, flexibility, and resilience in the operating environment.”

The remaining six Boeing 787s will continue to operate on Norse’s international network, which is actively optimised to focus on routes with the strongest consumer demand.

Norse Atlantic’s winter timetable focuses on selected transatlantic routes that deliver high-demand services between Europe and Thailand and Europe and South Africa, as well as seasonal cruise-related charter flights from the UK to the Caribbean.

The airline flies to Bangkok from Oslo in Norway and Stockholm, Sweden, offering four flights weekly on each route until 12 April, when flights will pause until 27 October.

It also operates four weekly flights from London Gatwick to Bangkok and once weekly from Manchester, UK. Flights also stop on 12 April and resume during the winter timetable starting 27 October 2026.

For the upcoming summer timetable, effective April, Norse will operate a network connecting key US and European cities.

The commercial terms of the ACMI agreement with IndiGo ensure Norse will receive payment for 350 guaranteed block hours per aircraft per month, with additional compensation if utilisation exceeds this level.

Norse Atlantic Airways will continue offering affordable fares on direct, long-haul flights to popular destinations, alongside specialised charter and ACMI services and extensive cargo operations.

It operates a fleet of 12 fuel-efficient Boeing 787 Dreamliners, offering premium and economy class, and serves destinations across North America, Europe, Africa, and Asia.

The company’s first flight departed from Oslo for New York on 14 June 2022. To date, Norse has carried 5 million passengers annually and reported revenue of USD680 million for the year ending 30 September 2025.

*ACMI: Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, Insurance charter agreement. IndiGo provides its own cabin crew under a ‘damp-lease’ clause in its agreement with Norse Atlantic.

(Source: Norse Atlantic)