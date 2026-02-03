Thai airports to increase passenger charges

BANGKOK, 4 February 2026: Airports of Thailand will increase passenger service charge on all international flights in the six airports under its management, effective mid-2026.

AOT will increase the PSC from THB730 to THB1,120, raising an estimated THB10 billion to fund expansion projects at its airports in Bangkok and Phuket.

Photo credit: AoT. Bangkok Suvarnabhumi (BKK).

It represents a 53% increase in the charge automatically added to the fare. AOT manages six airports in Thailand — Bangkok Suvarnabhumi (BKK), Bangkok Don Mueang (DMK), Phuket (HKT), Chiang Mai (CNX), Hat Yai (HDY), and Chiang Rai (CEI)

The latest increase in the international PSC is expected to take effect on 1 May, following four months of public hearings, according to Thai Rath English, citing the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand.

AOT, a publicly listed company on the Thailand stock exchange, says the estimated THB10 billion in projected annual revenue will fund facility upgrades, safety systems, and terminal expansion.

AOT expects to generate an additional THB10-THB13 billion annually to fund infrastructure improvements. The government wants the AOT to fund these expansions through its own revenue rather than relying on state loans or taxpayer money.

One of the projects is the Bangkok Suvarnabhumi (BKK) expansion, a massive THB200 billion South Terminal project to increase the airport’s capacity to 120 million passengers annually.

Domestic Flights

The PSC for domestic flights at AOT airports remains unchanged at THB130. However, the Department of Airports (DOA) received approval to raise domestic fees from THB50 to THB75 at its smaller regional airports in an earlier CAAT update.

All passenger service charges are included in the airfare price at the time of purchase.

Regional airports managed by Thailand’s Department of Airports, such as Krabi, Surat Thani, and Khon Kaen, also saw a smaller increase in late 2025, with international flights at THB425 and domestic flights at THB75.

The passenger service charge at the navy-owned U-Tapao Airport, 30 km south of Pattaya, is not more than THB400 for international flights and THB50 for domestic flights.

Current departing passenger service fees — Thailand airports

(Source: AOT, CAAT)