Asia’s aviation in the fast lane

SINGAPORE, 3 February 2026: Asia is emerging as the engine of global aviation growth, with India, China, and Southeast Asia forecast to account for eight of the world’s 10 fastest-growing air travel markets between 2024 and 2044, according to a new whitepaper released Monday by Alton Aviation Consultancy.

Photo credit: Alton Aviation Consultancy.

Alton’s report finds that international traffic in the Asia-Pacific grew 8% in 2025, outpacing global RPK growth of 6.8%. Carriers across the region have launched more than 600 new routes since 2015, significantly improving access to underserved destinations and enhancing intra-regional connectivity.

The whitepaper highlights India as one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets, underpinned by robust economic fundamentals and a rapidly expanding middle class. While China remains dominant, Alton notes that Southeast Asia is an emerging growth region, led by markets such as Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines.

Alton’s Singapore office Managing Director Mabel Kwan says: “Asia’s air travel story is no longer just about China. The growth we’re seeing in South and Southeast Asia is broad-based. Airlines are responding with strategic moves, from entering new markets and renewing fleets to forging ambitious partnerships that reflect the region’s evolving competitive dynamics.”

Alton also identifies significant near-term opportunities in currently unserved or underserved routes across the region. The arrival of longer-range narrowbody aircraft is expected to unlock new point-to-point services between secondary cities, enabling sustainable growth on routes previously unsuitable for widebody aircraft.

In addition to its passenger growth outlook, the whitepaper highlights the Asia‑Pacific region’s growing share of the global air cargo market, now accounting for approximately 40% of total freight demand. This reflects the increasing importance of intra‑Asia trade and Asia’s role as a critical link in global supply chains.

The report also highlights a wave of airline consolidation across Asia, as carriers restructure in response to cost pressures and intensifying competition. While demand remains strong, margin pressures are prompting operators to pursue new models to build long-term resilience.

To support this growth, governments and airport operators across the region are advancing large-scale infrastructure programmes and rolling out next-generation technologies designed to improve capacity, operational efficiency and the passenger experience.

To download a copy of Alton’s report, Repositioning for Resilience: Managing Volatility and Unlocking Long-Term Growth, please visit Repositioning for Resilience: Managing Volatility and Unlocking Long-Term Growth | Alton Aviation Consultancy

(Source: Alton Aviation Consultancy)