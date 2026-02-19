Princess Cruises marks America’s 250th Anniversary

SINGAPORE, 20 February 2026: As the US prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary*, Princess Cruises is offering commemorative voyages exploring some of the country’s most breathtaking coastlines.

From Alaska’s glacier-carved wilderness and Hawaii’s volcanic islands to the historic charm of New England, cruises in North America sail from Spring through the year, with themed programming honouring America’s milestone birthday.

Photo credit: Princess Cruises.

Princess Cruises will operate its largest Alaska season ever in 2026, highlighted by the debut of its newest ship, Star Princess. The expanded program features eight ships, 180 departures, and 19 destinations.

In honour of America’s 250, Princess Cruises is also introducing the limited-time “Princess Signature Sale,” featuring savings on select 2026 voyages. Available now through 17 March 2026, the sale includes up to USD600 in instant savings, USD99 deposits, and free third and fourth guests on select cruises.

The “Princess Signature Sale” includes sailings from US homeports with cruises to American destinations:

4 July 42026: Seven-day Alaska Inside Passage (Roundtrip Seattle) on Royal Princess, starting at USD1,249

24 October 2026: Seven-day Canada & New England with Saint John on Majestic Princess, starting at USD899.

8 November 2026: 16-day Hawaiian Islands on Emerald Princess, starting at USD1099

The “Princess Signature Sale” is open until 2359 PT on 17 March, 2026.

*The year 2026 marks 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776, and April 2025 kicks off a nationwide year-plus-long celebration.

(Source: Princess Cruises)