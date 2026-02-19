IndiGo presents a branded credit card

DELHI, 20 February 2026: Axis Bank, a private-sector bank in India, and IndiGo, India’s low-cost airline, have partnered to launch co-branded credit cards for Indian consumers.

The cards, available in two variants — IndiGo Axis Bank Credit Card and IndiGo Axis Bank Premium Credit Card, have been crafted to reward spenders through IndiGo’s loyalty programme, IndiGo BluChip.

Photo credit: IndiGo.

Both cards offer IndiGo BluChips on eligible transactions, with accelerated earnings for spends on IndiGo channels. Customers will also enjoy welcome and renewal benefits, milestone rewards, and a suite of lifestyle privileges, including lounge access, entertainment offers, dining discounts, and reduced foreign exchange markup, depending on the card variant selected.

IndiGo Axis Bank Credit Card is priced at INR799 plus GST and targets the retail segment. This card offers a compelling mix of travel and lifestyle benefits, along with accelerated rewards across key spend categories.

IndiGo Axis Bank Premium Credit Card, priced at INR5,000 plus GST, is designed for affluent customers seeking superior travel and lifestyle benefits.

The cards will be launched on RuPay and Visa networks.

IndiGo Chief Digital and Information Officer, Neetan Chopra said: “IndiGo is committed to continuously enhancing the value proposition to our customers, especially our loyal frequent flyers, and our partnership with Axis Bank is an important step in this direction.”

Two cards designed for a customer’s spending style:

(Source: IndiGo)