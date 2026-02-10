PKFARE taps Trip Affiliates Network

SHENZHEN, 11 February 2026: PKFARE, a global travel wholesaler, has announced a partnership with Trip Affiliates Network (TA Network), a leading travel technology provider for direct supplier connectivity.

Through this partnership, PKFARE will strengthen connectivity with regional and local destination management companies (DMCs), particularly across APAC. Leveraging TA Network’s infrastructure, PKFARE will access real-time rates and inventory with greater accuracy, rate competitiveness, and inventory control, enabling faster responses and more reliable service for its partners.

PKFARE Founder and President Jason Song said, “Direct connectivity with DMCs is a key pillar of PKFARE’s long-term sourcing strategy. This collaboration strengthens our ability to deliver well-curated, more competitive hotel content and greater value to our partners.”

TA Network, Regional Director – Ecosystem & Partnerships, North Asia, Jean Hsieh added: “PKFARE is a well-established global travel wholesaler with strong distribution capabilities and clear strength on operational excellence. By working together, we enable DMCs to connect more efficiently with international demand while supporting PKFARE’s commitment to providing high-quality, directly connected inventory to the market.”

The partnership will initially focus on onboarding DMCs through TA Network’s ecosystem, with plans to expand coverage across key destinations and directly contracted hotels over time. Both companies will collaborate closely to ensure seamless connectivity, scalable growth, and consistent service standards for DMC partners and travel sellers.

About PKFARE

PKFARE, a subsidiary of DerbySoft Group, is a leading global travel wholesaler focused on curating high-quality content and driving efficiency to fuel real growth.

Its inventory includes 600 airlines (400 full-service carriers and 200 low-cost carriers) and 650,000+ hotels across 100 countries, serving more than 2,000 active clients worldwide.

About Trip Affiliates Network

Headquartered in Singapore, with offices in Indonesia, Vietnam & Thailand, Trip Affiliates Network provides FIT/group inbound & outbound turnkey solutions & add-on direct supplier connectivity services for travel agents, wholesalers & hotels.

(Source: PKFARE)