Oceania Sonata celebrates keel laying

SINGAPORE, 11 February 2026: Oceania Cruises has celebrated a milestone in the construction of its next-generation ship, Oceania. Sonata, as the keel of the ship, was laid at the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, Italy.

The ceremony, an important maritime tradition, honoured the rich heritage of shipbuilding, the importance of partnership, and underscored the line’s bold vision of its future.

Photo credit: Oceania Cruises. Oceania Cruises and Fincantieri team at the shipyard in Marghera, laying the keel of Oceania Sonata. From left to right: Marco Lunardi, Senior Vice President, Fincantieri Marghera Shipyard; Franco Semeraro, Chief Experience Officer, Oceania Cruises; Luigi Matarazzo, General Manager, Fincantieri Merchant Ships Division; Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer, Oceania Cruises; Harry Sommer, President and CEO, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd; Patrik Dahlgren, Executive Vice President, Chief Vessel Operations & New Build Officer, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

“Oceania Sonata embodies the next chapter in our legacy of redefining luxury travel, and we are proud to mark this occasion as we cement our position in the industry,” said Oceania Cruises Chief Luxury Officer Jason Montague. “This milestone is the result of the extraordinary dedication and expertise of the Fincantieri team – shipbuilders, engineers, designers and countless others whose skill and passion transform our vision into reality.”

Set to embark on her maiden voyage in August 2027, Oceania Sonata marks the next evolution of Oceania Cruises’ fleet. She will be followed by three sister ships, Oceania Arietta, scheduled to join the fleet in 2029, and two as-yet-unnamed Sonata class vessels in 2032 and 2035.

Oceania Sonata will be the line’s ninth ship and follows its two Allura class vessels, Oceania Vista and Oceania Allura, launched in 2023 and 2025, respectively, to outstanding global acclaim.

At 86,000 tons and accommodating just 1,390 guests, one-third of all guest accommodation will be suites on Oceania Sonata, including four new two-bedroom Owner’s Suites, and two entirely new categories: the Horizon Suites and the Penthouse Deluxe Suites.

Also debuting aboard Oceania Sonata will be two new culinary experiences: A fine-dining restaurant at sea, La Table par Maîtres Cuisiniers de France, and Nikkei Kitchen, which will specialise in a fusion of Peruvian flavours and refined Japanese culinary techniques and tastes.

(Source: Oceania Cruises)