Agoda spotlights strong intra-Asian searches

SINGAPORE, 11 February 2026: Digital travel platform Agoda reveals new insights for the Lunar New Year travel period, highlighting increased intra-Asia travel during the festive period.

Agoda search data indicates that 70% of interest in travel to Japan and over 25% of interest in travel to Thailand come from within the region. These trends offer accommodation partners actionable opportunities to capture increased demand from travellers seeking regional reunions and celebrations.

The top destinations in Asia for the upcoming Lunar New Year, based on Agoda’s accommodation searches during this period, are Tokyo, Bangkok, Taipei, Osaka and Seoul.

These destinations are attracting the most interest from travellers during the festive period. To help hoteliers and partners capture this seasonal demand, Agoda is offering a wide range of solutions, including the Agoda Mega Sale campaign and a series of four targeted sale events throughout the year to reach travellers at the height of booking interest. Partners can participate in Agoda’s first Mega Sale of 2026 from 10–28 February, to align their offers with seasonal travel trends and connect with guests as they plan their festive journeys.

The Agoda Mega Sale features a three-phase campaign structure to help partners maximise the season. Travellers can enjoy up to 60% off on hotel bookings during the main sale, with special flash sales offering up to 70% off on 17 February. The campaign includes VIP Priority Access for Agoda VIP members from 10 to 13 February, providing early access to deals. Additionally, participation options for quarterly Mega Sales ensure that partners can flexibly maximise exposure throughout the year.

“Cultural travel moments such as Lunar New Year drive travel demand in Asia, with regional travellers making up the majority of arrivals in key markets like Japan and Thailand,” said Agoda Senior Vice President Supply, Andrew Smith.

(Source: Agoda)