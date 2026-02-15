LOT Polish Dreamliner flies to BKK this year

SINGAPORE, 16 February 2026: LOT Polish Airlines describes 2025 as a record-breaking operational year, having launched nine new destinations and announced new routes to be inaugurated in 2026.

Outlining its 2026 expansion plans, the airline announced it will launch long-haul routes using the newly acquired Boeing 787-8 aircraft.

Photo credit: LOT Polish Airlines.

They include a service to San Francisco that will commence in May 2026, followed by a Bangkok service during the winter timetable at the end of the year.

In addition, the carrier has already launched flights to Malaga and connected Gdańsk with Istanbul. Bologna, Porto, Heraklion, Palma de Mallorca, and Almaty will soon be added to the connection network as well.

In line with the carrier’s expansion at regional airports, LOT Polish Airlines will soon add flights to Madrid, Barcelona, and Rome from Kraków. At the same time, passengers departing from Gdańsk will be able to fly with Lot Polish to Istanbul, Brussels, Oslo, and Bergen.

LOT Polish Airlines has ordered 55 new aircraft, with an option to purchase 44 more planes. Deliveries of the Boeing 737 MAX-8 commenced at the turn of the year; 13 jets will enter service by mid-2026. In the last quarter of 2026, two Boeing 787-8 aircraft will join the long-haul fleet.

LOT Polish Airlines has recently commissioned refurbished business lounges in Warsaw. Their interiors are consistent with the design trend pioneered by the LOT Business Lounge in Chicago.

In 2025, the carrier launched nine new routes from Kraków: to Lisbon, Thessaloniki, Reykjavik, Marrakech, Stavanger, Rovaniemi, Malta, and Paris-Orly; and from Radom: to Barcelona.

LOT Polish Airlines offers direct long-haul flights to airports in the US, Canada, India, Japan, and South Korea. It operates long-haul flights using Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

(Source: Lot Polish Airlines)