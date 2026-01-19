Skål hands out helmets to Bangkok kids

BANGKOK, 20 January 2026: Skål International Bangkok has joined forces with local partners to deliver a powerful road-safety message at one of the country’s busiest intersections.

The initiative, which focused on distributing protective motorcycle helmets to families and children, underlines Skål’s long-standing commitment to responsible tourism, community engagement, and social responsibility.

Photo: A child is fitted with a protective helmet while seated on a motorcycle, highlighting the campaign’s focus on family and child safety.

Skål International is a global association of travel and tourism professionals, spanning more than 12,000 members across 85 countries and 305 clubs worldwide. With representation in almost every major city on every continent, Skål promotes friendship, networking, and sustainable development within the global tourism industry. The Bangkok club continues to play a leading role in aligning these global values with meaningful local action.

Led by Skål International Bangkok President James Thurlby, the project was delivered in collaboration with Move Ahead Media and Helmet Heroes, a local charity dedicated to improving road safety by providing protective headwear for motorcycle riders.

With the support of local traffic police, the group positioned themselves at the highly congested Asok Intersection, located in the very heart of Bangkok.

Families receive helmets at Asok Intersection, drawing attention from commuters and motorists during the morning campaign.

Over the course of the initiative, more than 120 motorcycle helmets were distributed, with priority given to children being transported by parents or guardians without any head protection. In Thailand, where motorcycles remain one of the most common modes of transport for families, the absence of helmets continues to be a major contributor to road-related injuries and fatalities.

The location was deliberately chosen for its visibility and impact. Asok Intersection is one of Bangkok’s busiest traffic nodes, connecting major roads, public transport links, and commercial districts. Throughout the morning, the helmet distribution attracted significant attention from passers-by, commuters, and motorists. Many stopped to observe, take photographs, and express appreciation for what was clearly a positive, community-spirited initiative.

Speaking after the event, representatives from Skål International Bangkok highlighted that the initiative reflects the organisation’s belief that tourism professionals have a responsibility not only to their industry, but also to the communities in which they live and work. By addressing a real and pressing local issue, the project demonstrated how international organisations can contribute positively at the grassroots level.

Helmet Heroes (https://helmetheroesthailand.org/) the charity partner in the initiative, continues to work across Bangkok and other parts of Thailand to raise awareness of motorcycle safety and to distribute helmets to those most in need. Their collaboration with Skål Bangkok and Move Ahead Media helped extend the campaign’s reach and impact, reinforcing the message that simple preventive measures can save lives.

Skål International Bangkok encourages tourism professionals, industry partners, and community members to become involved in future initiatives. Those interested in joining Skål International are invited to contact the Bangkok club directly via [email protected].

About the author

Andrew J Wood is a British-born travel writer, tourism consultant, and former hotelier who has lived in Thailand since 1991. With more than four decades of experience in the international hospitality industry, he has held senior management roles with leading hotel groups across Asia and the Middle East. He is a former Director of Skål International, Past President of Skål International Asia, Past President of Skål International Thailand, and a two-time Past President of Skål International Bangkok. A graduate of Napier University, Edinburgh, he writes regularly for travel and hospitality publications worldwide, sharing insights on tourism policy, sustainability, aviation, investment trends, and destination strategy across the Asia-Pacific region.

(Source: Andrew J Wood)