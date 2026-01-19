Juneyao flies to Tawau

TAWAU, Sabah, 20 January 2026: Juneyao Air marked a significant milestone last week by launching direct flights from Shanghai to Tawau, while strengthening air connectivity between China and Sabah.

Three-weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday) are scheduled using an A320neo with 180 seats. The starting round-trip fare on the route is USD842.

Photo credit: Tourism Malaysia. Darryl Hamzah, representative from Tourism Malaysia, together with Rehan Shafiq Azizan, from Malaysia Airport Berhad, Shirly Ho, from Sabah Tourism Board and Simon Ng from Ground Team Red.

Flight schedule

HO1361 departs Shanghai (PVG) at 1555 and arrives in Tawau (TWU) at 2100.

HO1362 departs Tawau (TWU) at 2200 and arrives in Shanghai (PVG) at 0255 plus a day.

“We warmly welcome Juneyao Air’s inaugural scheduled flight from Shanghai to Tawau. This new service strengthens connectivity between China and Malaysia through Sabah, providing greater convenience for travellers and supporting Sabah’s tourism growth during Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026),” said Tourism Malaysia Director General Mohd Amirul Rizal Abdul Rahim.

The launch forms part of broader efforts to strengthen inbound travel from China, a key source market for Malaysia, and to enhance air connectivity to East Malaysia. Tawau serves as a strategic gateway to Sabah’s east coast, providing access to renowned marine tourism destinations, eco-adventures and distinctive cultural experiences, most notably Semporna and its surrounding islands.

China continues to play a critical role in Malaysia’s tourism landscape. This momentum is highlighted by robust performance from the Chinese market, which recorded 4.3 million visitor arrivals from January to November 2025, marking a 25.9% year-on-year increase. Such figures underscore China’s enduring importance to Malaysia’s tourism expansion strategy and the overarching success of the VM2026 campaign.

The introduction of the Shanghai–Tawau scheduled service supports Malaysia’s delivery of VM2026 by enhancing international accessibility and expanding connectivity to key tourism destinations in East Malaysia. Improved air links are expected to play a vital role in sustaining tourism momentum, encouraging repeat visits and positioning Sabah as acompelling destination for international travellers. These efforts will showcase Malaysia’s diverse attractions, rich culinary heritage, vibrant festivals and renowned hospitality. The added flight capacity supports ongoing initiatives to boost visitor arrivals and increase tourism spending from key source markets.

(Source: Tourism Malaysia)