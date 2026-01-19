Minor expands NH properties in Thailand

BANGKOK, 20 January 2026: Minor Hotels confirms the opening of NH Hua Hin in Thailand’s royal seaside town.

Situated 200 km south of Bangkok, Thailand’s capital city, Hua Hin NH Hua Hin’s stands at the southern end of Hua Hin offers guests convenient access to Hua Hin Beach (beach access 400 metres away), local night markets (Cicada Night Market and Hua Hin Night Market), and shopping experiences including (BLUPORT Hua Hin and Market Village Hua Hin).

Photo credit: Minor Hotels. NH Hua Hin.

The destination also serves as a gateway to the attractions in the surrounding province of Prachuap Khiri Khan, including Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park and its Phraya Nakhon Cave, as well as Pa-La-U Waterfall in Kaeng Krachang National Park.

NH Hua Hin offers 152 modern rooms and suites with city and mountain views, starting from 30 sqm and three food and beverage outlets: an all-day dining restaurant serving international favourites and local specialities, a lobby café offering light bites and drinks throughout the day, and a rooftop bar by the infinity pool with sunset views.

Recreational facilities at the hotel include the rooftop pool, a Kids’ Club with indoor and outdoor spaces for hours of entertainment, and a fitness centre, allowing travellers to maintain their lifestyle during their trip.

Following the rebranding of NH Hua Hin, the global hotel group has four hotels under the brand in Thailand. NH Hua Hin joins NH properties in Bangkok and Phuket — NH Bangkok Sukhumvit Boulevard, NH Bangkok Asoke, and NH Boat Lagoon Phuket Resort.

(Source: Minor Hotels)