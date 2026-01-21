Ponant focuses on culturally themed voyages

SINGAPORE, 22 January 2026: Ponant Explorations has announced a new programme of 40 themed voyages for 2026 and 2027 that blend luxury cruising with cultural immersion and expert‑led experiences focused on art, music, gastronomy and wellbeing.

These voyages will feature performances and workshops with dancers from the Opéra National de Paris, art‑centred sailings curated in collaboration with specialists from Christie’s auction house and the Pinault Collection, as well as music-themed voyages in partnership with Jazz at Lincoln Centre and Marseille Jazz des Cinq Continents.

Photo credit: Ponant Expeditions.

Select departures will also feature exceptional culinary experiences developed in collaboration with Ducasse Conseil, Relais & Châteaux and the Club des Chefs des Chefs.

(Source: Ponant)