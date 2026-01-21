KUCHING, 22 JANUARY 2026: Business Events Sarawak (BESarawak) has officially transferred the management and operations of the International Journal of Business, Events and Legacies (IJBEL) to Curtin University Malaysia, marking a key milestone in strengthening academic–industry collaboration in the business events sector.

The formal handover, marked by the signing of an official agreement witnessed by BESarawak CEO Amelia Roziman, sees Curtin University Malaysia assume full managerial and operational responsibility for the open-access journal. BESarawak will continue to be recognised as the Founding and Strategic Partner, reflecting its pivotal role in conceptualising and establishing IJBEL.

Image: BESarawak, represented by Jason Tan Chin Foo, Deputy CEO (left centre) and Curtin University Malaysia represented by Professor Vincent Lee Chieng Chen, Pro Vice-Chancellor, President, and Chief Executive (right centre). The Memorandum of Agreement signing was witnessed by Amelia Roziman, BESarawak CEO (centre).

“The transfer of ownership reinforces BESarawak’s legacy principles of continuity and sustainability, enabling legacy-driven business events to evolve as a field of study,” said BESarawak Deputy Chief Executive Officer Jason Tan Chin Foo. “We will continue to support the journal through advocacy, promotion, and guidance to ensure that IJBEL lives on as shared, global intellectual capital.”

“This Memorandum of Agreement with Business Events Sarawak marks an important step in strengthening academic–industry collaboration to advance research, knowledge sharing, and thought leadership in business events and legacy studies. Through IJBEL, Curtin University Malaysia is proud to provide a credible, internationally aligned platform that brings together academic research and industry perspectives, while enhancing the visibility and impact of business events across academia, industry, and government,” stated Curtin University Malaysia Pro Vice-Chancellor, President, and Chief Executive Professor Vincent Lee Chieng Chen.

IJBEL was established in 2022 as the world’s first journal to focus explicitly on how business events create economic, social, environmental, and cultural legacies. Curtin University Malaysia served as the academic and operational backbone of IJBEL, providing editorial leadership, global reach, and scholarly credibility, while also enabling the journal to bridge industry insights with research.

In 2025, BESarawak and Curtin University Malaysia marked a significant milestone when Korea announced the publication of the 2026 IJBEL Korea Special Edition. Under this collaboration, the Goyang (Korea) Convention Bureau will work closely with Curtin University Malaysia to publish the special edition and host a legacy forum during Goyang Destination Week, further extending IJBEL’s influence as a platform for advancing legacy-driven business events internationally.

For more information, visit: Business Events Sarawak.

(Source: Your Stories — BESarawak)