PKFARE inks deal with Citilink

SHENZHEN, 20 January 2026: PKFARE, a global travel wholesaler, announced this week the signing of a strategic partnership with Citilink, a leading Indonesian low-cost airline.

Through this direct connection, PKFARE’s 2000-plus travel seller clients can access Citilink’s full content, including ancillary and branded fares, at competitive prices. At the same time, Citilink will broaden its global distribution reach while maintaining integrity controls.

Photo credit: PKFARE.

Citilink has established itself as a major force in Indonesia’s domestic aviation market, serving as a vital connector for affordable air travel across more than 50 domestic destinations.

Building on its strong domestic foundation, the airline is also expanding its footprint across Southeast Asia, having recently commenced flights to Bangkok, Thailand.

“PKFARE’s strong distribution presence in these regions enables us to better capture inbound demand, while maintaining distribution control and content integrity aligned with our commercial strategy. We are delighted to partner with Citilink to support its global distribution growth,” said PKFARE Founder and President Jason Song.

“This collaboration enables our travel seller clients to offer more competitive and diverse flight options across Indonesia and Southeast Asia. By strengthening direct airline partnerships, we continue to deliver better pricing, improved service quality, and integrity-assured content.”

According to IATA projections, the Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the world’s fastest-growing aviation market, with air traffic forecast to grow 7.3% year over year in 2026. PKFARE has established direct connections with leading regional airlines, including AirAsia, Lion Air, VietJet Air, and IndiGo, and will continue to accelerate partnerships with major APAC carriers to deliver curated, high-quality content to global travel sellers.

About PKFARE

PKFARE, a subsidiary of DerbySoft Group, is a leading global travel wholesaler focused on curating high-quality content and driving efficiency to fuel real growth. It specialises in delivering relevant travel content spanning flights, hotels, and ancillaries. By expanding direct partnerships with airlines and hotels and leveraging a blended multi-sourcing model, PKFARE provides both breadth of choice and competitive pricing.

(Source: PKFARE)