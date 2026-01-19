Sapa clocks a surge in travel interest

SINGAPORE, 20 January 2026: Sapa in northern Vietnam has emerged as the fastest-growing destination for attracting international travellers in Asia, according to digital travel platform Agoda’s latest New Horizons ranking.

Vietnam’s scenic mountain destination is followed by Okayama (Japan), Bandung (Indonesia), Matsuyama (Japan), and Takamatsu (Japan) as the top five rising stars in Asia, registering the highest growth in international travel interest.

Agoda’s New Horizons ranking, which is released annually, compares the accommodation booking ranks of the two previous years to identify the highest climbers in international travel in Asia.

In addition to the top five emerging destinations, Agoda also reports newcomers joining the ranks of the top 100 Asian destinations in 2025 for the first time, indicating their growing popularity among international travellers.

These include Ko Phangan (Thailand), Nagano (Japan), Nara (Japan), Shizuoka (Japan), Ko Tao (Thailand), Kagoshima (Japan), and Aomori (Japan). The trend indicates that even when visiting popular destinations such as Thailand and Japan, travellers are seeking out fresh, new adventures in lesser-known locales.

Agoda Regional Director North Asia, Jay Lee, shared: “Lesser-known destinations are rapidly emerging as preferred choices for travellers seeking authenticity and immersive cultural experiences. Whether it’s the breathtaking scenery of terraced rice fields in Sapa or the refreshing seaside landscapes of Takamatsu, secondary destinations are capturing a growing share of traveller interest and spending, signalling a shift in the tourism landscape for 2026 and beyond.”

(Source: Agoda)