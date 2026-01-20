AirAsia X ushers in new corporate structure

KUALA LUMPUR, 21 January 2026: Following the acquisition of both AirAsia Berhad (AAB) and AirAsia Aviation Group Limited (AAAGL) from Capital A Berhad (Capital A), the Board of Directors of AirAsia X Berhad (AirAsia) have approved a new management structure.

Bo Lingam has been appointed Group Chief Executive Officer, providing overall strategic leadership and direction.

Photo credit: AirAsia Group. Bo Lingham, Group Chief Executive Officer.

Farouk Kamal has been appointed Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer, responsible for overseeing corporate functions and operations and driving performance across the business.

Low Kar Chuan has been appointed Chief Financial Officer.

Lavinia Louis has assumed the role of Head of Group Finance, managing group-wide financial management, reporting and controls.

Benyamin Ismail has been appointed General Manager and will continue to be the accountable manager in running the day-to-day operations of AirAsia X as an airline operating company.

Commenting on the appointments, AirAsia X Chairman Dato Fam Lee Ee said: “This new management structure reflects the Board’s commitment to strengthening the leadership depth and ensuring that the Company is well positioned to execute its strategic priorities. With Bo’s proven leadership and deep understanding of the business, we are confident AirAsia X is in good hands. Each appointment brings relevant experience and capability that will support AirAsia X as it continues its transformation and long-term value creation journey.”

AirAsia X Group Chief Executive Officer Bo Lingam said: “On behalf of the new leadership, I thank the Board for their trust and confidence. With both our short-haul and long-haul capabilities now under a single unified structure, we can drive greater efficiency, strengthen our network and deliver a more seamless travel experience for our guests. Our focus remains on operational excellence and creating sustainable value for all stakeholders in this next phase of growth.”

AirAsia X also announced the successful listing and quotation of 606,060,606 Placement Shares and 2,307,692,307 Consideration Shares, marking the completion of its Proposed Private Placement. The company is evaluating a possible change of name to reflect the consolidation of the group’s aviation business, with any proposals subject to the relevant approvals and further announcement in due course.

(Source: AirAsia Group)